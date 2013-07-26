97-year-old pixel painter creates masterpieces in MS Paint

Only a few decades ago, most design work was done by hand. With no computers involved at all, there were some really inspirational artists out there who created truly wonderful pieces. Hal Lasko was one of those graphic artists.

Long since retired, his family recently introduced him to the computer and Microsoft Paint. Now, Lasko spends up to 10 hours a day moving pixels around his computer paintings to create a beautiful blend of pointillism and 8-bit pixel art.

Hailed 'The Pixel Painter', Lasko is a truly inspirational artist. Suffering from wet macular degeneration, Lasko has lost sight in the centre of his vision and was sure his painting days were over. Thanks to MS Paint, he's able to create wonderful pieces every day.

Have you come across an inspirational artist? Let us know in the comments box below!