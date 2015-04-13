Create stunning watercolour landscapes with the latest issue of Paint & Draw, on sale now!

Spring is well and truly here, and so is the latest issue of Paint & Draw magazine! Inside issue 7 you'll find plenty of artistic goodness inspired by the improved weather, including a watercolour workshop with artist Robert Brindley that's all about capturing the magical spring light.

On top of this there's a paint like van Gogh tutorial that shows you how to emulate the Dutch master, reviews of the latest artistic books and goodies, plus our regular round up of the exhibitions you can't afford to miss.

Explore this issue's main features below!

Interview: Hazel Soan

Hazel was the art expert on Channel 4's Watercolour Challenge

We talk to wet-in-wet watercolour artist Hazel Soan, who discusses living between two hemispheres and the secrets of painting outdoors.

Mastering the basics of pastels

Take your pastel skills to the next level with this masterclass series

The first in a brand new series, this masterclass explains how to get started with pastels, and how to choose the right colours to give your paintings depth.

Painting alla prima in oils

This painting method creates fluid, glossy results

In the third part of our painting series we describe the spontaneous process of the wet-on-wet technique.

A modern Impressionist scene in 4 stages

Paint in the style of Impressionist painters with these tips

Artist Tony Belobrajdic shows you how he uses a loose and spontaneous method to paint a lively indoor scene. You're bound to pick up a few tips for your own work!

Find beauty in a fading flower

This issue's watercolour theme continues with this still life workshop

Discover how artist Julia Trickey captures the minute details of a fading flower in this workshop. You'll find useful tips on how to layer translucent watercolours to great effect.