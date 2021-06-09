It's official: Adobe Creative Cloud is nearly twice as fast on M1 Macs

Apple's new M1 chips were the talk of the tech world when they launched last November, with users and critics alike blown away by the speed of the latest Macs. For digital artists, it's essential that creative software can match the hardware – and a new third-party study commissioned by Adobe suggests Creative Cloud certainly can.

Adobe has unveiled new benchmark data that showing side-by-side comparisons of Creative Cloud apps on Intel vs. M1 based Macs – and at 80% faster, Apple silicon is the clear winner. Check out our best Apple deals if you're ready to experience the power of M1.

Photoshop is particularly fast on the M1 MacBook Pro (Image credit: Apple)

Pfeiffer Consulting compared two MacBook Pros with identical specifications (apart from the processor) and connected to an Apple Pro Display XDR. And after conducting 774 individual benchmark measures, the team found that Creative Cloud is "on average over 80% faster using the M1 system when compared to an identically configured Intel system."

As well as the new benchmark results, Adobe also announced that Illustrator and InDesign will now run natively on M1 Macs, joining Photoshop, XD, Premiere Pro, Lightroom & Lightroom Classic. Take a look at the best Creative Cloud deals if you're ready to start creating.

More features will be hitting Photoshop for M1 soon (Image credit: Adobe)

The performance of Creative Cloud on M1 only confirms just how exciting Apple's M1 chips are for creatives, making previously slow and intensive tasks faster than ever, and potentially transforming users' workflows. And with the chip recently hitting the new 2021 iMac, more creatives will be able to satisfy their need for speed in 2021. Check out today's best M1 Mac deals below.

