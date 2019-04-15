Creative Expo Taiwan 2019 is nearly here

Next week Creative Expo Taiwan will kick off in Taipei. The festival of creativity runs from 24 April - 5 May, and is split into five channels: Stage On the Move, Places On the Move, School On the Move, Infrastructure On the Move, and Fair On the Move. And there's plenty of exciting things to do and see in each one. Creative Bloq will be reporting live from the event – keep an eye on our Twitter and Instagram feeds for inspiration aplenty.

At the Songshan Cultural & Creative Park, the Fair on the Move will showcase the very best in Taiwanese design. Split into five sections – Living, Playing, Fashion, Dining and Culture of Origin – the exhibition will celebrate the next generation of talented designers, mixing craft and design with aesthetics and cultural history.

Creative Expo Taiwan celebrates the cutting edge of Taiwanese design

Another section of the Fair on the Move thread will be based in the Taipei Expo Park Dome, and will focus on commercial collaboration. Special areas will be dedicated to character design, illustration, and 'Talent 100'.

Stage On the Move combines traditional and modern with a schedule of exciting performances. Shows will explore themes of cultural legacy and represent the lives of Taiwan's contemporary culture-makers.

Places on the Move puts the spotlight on four different municipalities in Taipei, with mini-exhibitions capturing the character and spirit of each area. There will also be areas dedicated to tea culture and the power of food. Find out more about what to expect on the Creative Expo Taiwan website.

School On the Move offers a program of exhibitions, seminars, and workshops, all centred around a diverse learning environment called Lagoon Apeiron. And finally, Infrastructure On the Move is a temporary art installation and observation platform, which looks onto the remnants of Taipei's old Civic Boulevard railroad.

