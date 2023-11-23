Cricut Explore 3 is my favourite craft cutter for beginners, and it's cheaper than ever

By Ian Dean
published

One Cricut Explore 3 deal already sold out - but this one's even better.

Cricut Explore 3 Black Friday deal
(Image credit: Cricut)

Cricut Explore 3 is my pick of all the current digital craft cutters for beginners, which is why it's rarely discounted. But right now, Cricut has has knocked $70 off the price, get the Explore 3 for just $319 $249 - the lowest price I've ever seen. UK readers can get a similar offer, get £40 off at Cricut £299.99 £259.99.

These rare price drops for the Cricut Explore 3 (it was $239 last Black Friday, briefly) are likely because of the release of the Cricut Joy Xtra, which is slightly smaller and seen as a new entry-level machine. But of the two, I'd still opt for the Explore 3 because it's larger as well as has more accessories and tools, making it suitable for most craft projects.  

So far, this is my pick of the Cricut Black Friday deals for value, but if you want to see all of the offers around at the moment take a look at my Cricut Black Friday deals tracker where I round-up offers for all of the craft cutters.

Cricut Explore 3

Cricut Explore 3
Was: $319
Now: $249 at Cricut
Save: $70

Overview: This entry-level machine is still very powerful, and can cut 100+ materials and can attach six extra tools for cutting, writing, foiling and more. It also uses Smart Materials for mat-less cutting (which is great).

Key features: Powerful and silent craft cutter | Cuts card, vinyl, fabric and more | Uses Smart Materials| Compatible with the Cricut Roll Holder for larger, longer projects (75 ft)

Price history: Last year it was reduced to $239 once, but price drops on this machine are rare. There was a UK deal yesterday at CraftStash that sold out, so this one is genuinely selling fast.

Price comparison: Amazon: $249 | Joann: $249

Reviews: In our Cricut Explore 3 review we said, "This is the perfect machine for crafters who want a powerful machine without a large price tag to match" and awarded it 5/5 stars.

View Deal

We're also tracking the best deals on the Cricut Explore 3 as they happen, wherever you are in the world.

