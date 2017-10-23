D&AD launches 2018 New Blood creative briefs

If you're a budding designer eager to get your work seen by some of the biggest names in the creative industry, the D&AD New Blood Awards 2018 offer the perfect opportunity.

Open to young people aged between 18 and 24, plus students and recent graduates of any age, the New Blood Awards are an invaluable introduction to the reality of working in the creative industry. And with today's launch of the 17 new creative briefs for the 2018 awards, there's no better time to try and win a highly coveted D&AD Pencil.

This year, the briefs have been set by some familiar faces like the BBC, John Lewis, Nationwide and Pearson. There are also some new partners, including Adidas, Bacardi, JCDecaux and Microsoft. Also returning is Hasbro.

The briefs are specially crafted by the partners to push the next creative generation. They want young designers to hone and apply their skills to a wide range of business challenges and social issues.

This year, the briefs ask young designers to rethink the medium of paper by using it to create a new tactile experience; shake up an in-store experience for future shoppers; use graphic design to champion a cause; and empower older generations through informal learning – amongst others.

This year also see the launch of the first New Blood Side Hustle, run in partnership with Adobe. More than just a creative brief, the New Blood Side Hustle invites creatives to show off their entrepreneurial spirit. So if you've been spending your spare time working away on an innovation, startup or app, this is the place to show it off.

Winners will scoop up a share of prize money, as well as gaining access to D&AD training courses relevant to their field, and the opportunity to be mentored by a D&AD judge. Their work will also be promoted on the D&AD website and in the 2018 Annual.

Plenty of those shaping the industry now got their break thanks to bagging a New Blood Pencil Paul Drake

For emerging talent, the New Blood Award briefs are an ideal way to understand the pitch process and the demands they can expect to face from clients. The hard work is worth it, as winning could kick-start your career.

D&AD Foundation Director Paul Drake comments: “The New Blood Awards are a unique opportunity for emerging creatives to cut their teeth on real projects with some of the world’s leading brands.

"They challenge entrants to work on complex themes and develop them into great ideas, beautifully executed. And winning gets you noticed. Plenty of those shaping the industry now got their break thanks to bagging a New Blood Pencil.”

To view all of the 2018 briefs, be sure to visit the New Blood Awards site. Entrants have until 5pm GMT, 20 March 2018 to submit their work. Winning work will be selected by a panel of judges and awarded either a Wood, Graphite, Yellow, White or Black Pencil. Winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony in early July 2018 in London. Good luck!

