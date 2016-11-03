Discover Disney’s most ambitious movie yet!

3D World issue 215 features an exclusive look at the making of Disney’s Moana, the new movie from the team behind Frozen – in which Maya and Houdini were harnessed to animate the South Pacific ocean.

There’s more watery wonders this issue too, with tutorials for liquid pouring and splashing using RealFlow and procedural techniques in Clarisse. Also, get closer to the training with our artists’ video walkthroughs and project files.

With over 50 pages of training this issue there’s plenty to explore, including advice to create a concept creature in ZBrush and Quixel, mastering Blender’s texture workflow and tips for perfecting anatomy modelling from professional medical illustrator Matt Briggs.

Our team of Q&A artists go all out this issue to solve your CG problems, with short training in Blender, ZBrush and Substance Painter – plus this issue get quick video tips to accompany the advice.

The issue rounds off with inspirational advice from Ubisoft’s Pascal Blanché, who shares his process for designing dynamic characters in ZBrush. Plus, Media Molecule’s Emilie Stabell reveals her unique project to turn a piece of 2D concept art into a 3D illustration – a year in the making, it’s unmissable!

3D World has partnered again with Plural Sight to offer a free video course. This issue you will learn to rig Human IK characters for mocap. The download includes the full video course and project files.

If you've missed 3D World #215 then order a copy from our subscriptions site.

Also in this issue:

How previz changed Game of Thrones VFX

Making of VR experience Everest

The latest software reviewed

Animation career advice from Alex Williams