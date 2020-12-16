This is it. The best Christmas ad of 2020

Normally by mid-December we might be feeling a little fed up of Christmas ads. This is no ordinary year though, and we'll take happily take all the Christmas cheer we can get. But while we've seen some great examples over the last couple of months, a late entrant from a German pharmacy might just be the best of the bunch.

The ad for Doc Morris follows the story of an old man and his fitness regime, which involves repeatedly lifting a single heavy weight throughout the seasons. Good luck holding back the tears when the man's reason for building up his strength is revealed at the end of the ad, though. (If you're looking for more brilliant advertising examples, our best print ads are all truly creative.)

When the man visits his family for Christmas at the end of the viral two-minute ad, he shows exactly why he has been working out – and while we don't want to spoil it, we can assure you it's a tearjerker. Doc Morris's ad ends with a slogan in German, which translates to "So you can take care of what really matters in life”.

While it's by no means unusual for Christmas ads to pull at the heartstrings (we're looking at you, John Lewis), there's a powerful simplicity to the man's ultimate aim of lifting up his granddaughter, as well as his dogged determination to get fit. And it seems the ad has certainly got tears flowing on Twitter:

I did not know where this was going but now.... I’m ugly crying 🥺😭😭pic.twitter.com/B6YLWX8LScDecember 13, 2020

Sweet Jesus I’m a mess. 😭 Well worth 2 mins if you are a parent pic.twitter.com/ZeoSgdJYoXDecember 12, 2020

Tis the season to cry at absolutely everything. This ad is phenomenal.Take Care of Yourself | Doc Morris Christmas Advert 2020 https://t.co/gA9JgYB1U2 via @YouTubeDecember 11, 2020

This commercial took me down and made me cry right at my work desk today. I showed it to three coworkers, and all three also ended up in tears. This is absolutely lovely. 🥰Take Care of Yourself | Doc Morris Christmas Advert 2020 https://t.co/gkjY5c5x3UDecember 11, 2020

With 2020 proving a tough year for many, themes of loneliness and overcoming adversity are bound to resonate – but judging by the response online, Doc Morris's ad manages to be moving and heartwarming without straying into mawkish territory.

Created by German agency Jung von Matt, the ad has already racked up millions of views online, and could well be the surprise, last-minute winner of the battle for the best Christmas ad. We'd even go so far as to call it, along with Bodyform's #WombStories and Childline's Nobody is Normal, one of the best ads of the whole year.

Read more: