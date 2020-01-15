Enhance your business skills with this digital marketing crash course

New year, new goals! Start the year off right by learning new tools to make you stand out in 2020. With The 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle, you'll find new, improved techniques in digital marketing to make this your best year yet.

And read on to learn more about some of the helpful courses included in the bundle, that is currently priced at only $39, a whopping 98 per cent discount.

It's no secret that the job market can be extremely competitive (if you're looking for a new one, check out our design jobs board for new career opportunities around the globe). With these 12 comprehensive courses, you'll be equipped with everything you need to learn new skills and market yourself and your brand, no matter your goals for 2020.

You'll have lifetime access to tutorials on Google Analytics, the most widely used tool to grow a business, and gain a full understanding of the platform to analyze real-time audience and behavior reports. Learn the ins and out of Amazon SEO and advertising, create an online advertising campaign with Google PPC Ads, choose the right keywords that rank the highest and bring traffic to your site, and so much more. This course will teach you how to get any business to be seen online and flourish to its full potential in no time.

Explore the power of social media

The complete courses on Facebook, YouTube, Reddit, and LinkedIn allow you to use the power of social platforms to convert awareness, engagement, and sales. A 72-lecture course will teach you the proper way to use your personal Facebook profile, business pages, and Facebook's paid marketing to promote your business in the most efficient way possible.

You'll soon learn how to generate valuable leads with a few clicks, produce profitable videos that sell, learn how to grow your subscribers on YouTube quickly, and so much more, making your resume thrive with useful skills for your next endeavour.

Learn best practice

With hundreds of lectures and lessons on digital marketing tools such as Mailchimp, one of the leading email marketing platforms, you'll be able to design and plan creative content in the best way to bring the most buzz. You'll learn the principles and strategies that work for email marketing, push notifications, digital advertising, and more, plus have access to examples and exercises that implement them with real-world scenarios. The bundle will equip you with industry best practices to convert more leads, and you'll even earn a certification of completion after you finish each course.

Access to The 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle is valued at over $2,000. For a limited time, this bundle is price-dropped to only $39, a saving of 98 per cent. With all the content available 24/7, you'll be able to effortlessly finesse your digital marketing skills and bring valuable growth to every project in 2020.

