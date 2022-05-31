I'm sold, the new Evercade EXP is the most stylish retro console yet

Blaze just revealed the Evercade EXP and I want one like Pac-Man needs power pills. If you're looking for a video game console alternative to the norm with an eye for design that celebrates the quirks of retro gaming, then the recently announced Evercade EXP should be high up your most-wanted list.

Retro gaming has grown in recent years from the niche hobby of dumpster divers into a creative and on-trend designer market. We have a guide to the best retro gaming consoles to learn more, and it includes design classics from Nintendo and Commodore. You can read my Evercade review to catch up on the first console from Blaze, but the new Evercade EXP takes the idea a step further. And I love it.

The Evercade EXP (opens in new tab) again brings back game cartridges – oh yes, in 2022 I'm back loving this '80s and '90s tech – but revamps the idea in a smooth white console case. The device features a high resolution 4.3” IPS screen, a five hour battery life, USB-C connectivity, HDMI output and is WiFi enabled. Inside is a 1.5Ghz processor and 4GB of memory, enough for all retro games it'll need to run. Watch the trailer below for a glossy Apple-level reveal video.

The sharp screen catches the eye and has been designed to be visible from most angles. Covered with a tempered glass bezel for a clearer view and strong protection, it should survive even the worst airport delay.

The design secret to the Evercade EXP that grabs my attention, however, is the TATE mode – enabling you to turn the handheld on its side 90 degrees to play games such as Flying Shark vertically, the way they were designed back in the '80s.

The Evercade EXP is a retro console that supports 8bit to 32bit gaming, pixel and 3D titles from from yesteryear. It will release in September bundled with the IREM Arcade 1 collection, which includes hits from my childhood I need to play again, like R-Type, Mr. Heli and In The Hunt.

Turn the Evercade EXP vertically to play in TATE mode (Image credit: Blaze Entertainment)

Collectors can head over to Funstock for an exclusive all-black edition that comes with the extra game collection, Taoplan Arcade 1, featuring titles Flying Shark, Tiger-Heli and Snow Bros. There will only be 5,000 of the Evercade EXP Limited Edition made, so be sure to take a look at the Funstock pre-order site.

If you love retro games but want more choice then you need to consider owning a Nintendo Switch Lite or a standard Nintendo Switch, both can play classic games re-released on the Nintendo store and support remakes of vintage video games. If you're looking to get into game design then either a Nintendo Switch or an Evercade EXP will offer inspiration.

