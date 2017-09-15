Explore branding at its best in the new Computer Arts

Every autumn, Computer Arts celebrates the best branding from around the world at its annual Brand Impact Awards ceremony – which took place on 14 September at the Ham Yard hotel in London’s trendy Soho.

The results are on display in an extra-special edition of CA, which showcases 47 world-class projects: 16 of which are highly commended, with just 11 of them outright winners.

But it’s not just about bringing home trophies. Making the BIA shortlist at all is no mean feat, and the special report at the core of CA issue 271 taps the wisdom of all 32 shortlisted agencies.

Print readers can also enjoy two foils on the cover – a sophisticated matt gold, and a striking shiny copper are a nod to our Winner and Best of Show trophies. There are also two colourways: slate grey, and subtle cream.

You can watch a making-of video, filmed behind the scenes at CA's print finishing partner Celloglas, here:

Diversity in design

The BIA ceremony puts many top creative directors in one room for an inspiring showcase of branding at its best. However, events like these can also highlight the relative lack of diversity at the upper echelons of our industry.

With this in mind, and following a recent government report that further emphasised the dominance of white men in the creative sector, we’ve grasped the nettle to explore some of the barriers in place for people to enter and progress through the industry, plus advice to help your studio encourage a more diverse pool of talent.

Also in issue 271 of Computer Arts

In our video profile, DixonBaxi reveals why it pays to be creatively restless

CA's junior designer manual series continues with a guide to retouching images

Plus: the best new graphic design, illustration and motion work from around the world

Next month is another special issue, as CA reveals the top 50 in the fourth-annual UK Studio Rankings – the result of an extensive peer reputation survey of over 80 creative directors.

The collectable glow-in-the-dark cover will be designed by the number-one agency on the list, but you'll have to wait to find out who that is: