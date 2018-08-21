Explore experimental type with Computer Arts issue 283

It's that time of the month again – the latest issue of Computer Arts magazine is on sale now. In the pages of issue 283, we explore the future of experimental typography and look at how it will make you a better designer. From shaking up a classic font like Helvetica to exploring the connection between type and technology, there's plenty to mull over.

Eagle-eyed readers and subscribers will notice that we're shaking up the format of the magazine this issue, too. For our cover, we've called upon the design skills of SPIN, who have created an amazing range of experimental designs that have taken the standard treatment in strange and exciting directions.

This issue's experimental covers courtesy of SPIN

Elsewhere in issue 283, we hear from freelance designers on how they cope when everything goes wrong. We also catch up with Jon Key to hear how the prolific artist chooses work and balances all of his incredible projects, including zines and activism oriented typography. Meanwhile, the tiny team at Studio Sutherl& reveal how they strip back an idea to produce simple but brilliant results. You won't want to miss it!

Take a look at what's inside Computer Arts issue 283 by scrolling left to right through the gallery below with the arrow icons.

Image 1 of 4 The prolific Jon Key will make you feel lazy Image 2 of 4 Sometimes simple is best Image 3 of 4 Discover the hottest new designers blowing up right now Image 4 of 4 An old favourite gets a new spin

