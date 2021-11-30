Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker – exclusive access and new art in ImagineFX

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is one of the year’s most anticipated video games, and in this issue ImagineFX sit down with the key artists who have brought the world of Eorzea to life. If you love the series or want to break into the industry this issue is unmissable.

Notoriously shy to reveal how they create the art behind Final Fantasy XIV and the new Endwalker expansion (releasing 7 December) the insights offered by art team lead Yusuke Mogi, background concept artist Rokuma Saito, lead character concept artist Ayumi Namae, and character concept artist Tetsu Tsukamoto are unmissable. Tsukamoto-san in particular has worked on the series since Final Fantasy VII.

Before diving into what to expect from this issue, you could take a look at our behind the scenes look at Amazon's New World art. Is this a new competitor to Final Fantasy XIV?

Final Fantasy XIV: making the cover art

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Cover artist Yusuke Mogi reveals how he created the exclusive cover art for ImagineFX magazine. Pick up composition tips and gain an insight into how this legendary artist works. Plus, Mogi-san shares his art, advice, and career highlights in ImagineFX's exclusive interview.

The art of FFXIV Endwalker

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The art team gather to share their insights into the art they created for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. Insight ImagineFX 208 Yusuke Mogi, Rokuma Saito, Ayumi Namae and Tetsu Tsukamoto share their processes and art for Square Enix's hit video game.

Final Fantasy XIV: the secret to success

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Tetsu Tsukamoto has worked on Final Fantasy since 1996 when he designed some of the series most iconic creatures. In ImagineFX 208 he shares the secrets to his design process, and reveals what you need to know to land an art job at a studio like Square Enix. Unmissable art and career advice.

What else is in ImagineFX 208?

(Image credit: Future)

The video game theme permeates the entire issue, with new workshops revealing how to concept a boss character by Tristan Tait, speed-paint a unique mech with Ubisoft's Kobe Sek, while Brandt Andrist explains how to master a procedural environment design process in Blender, and get to grips with Thomas Scholes’ modular concept art process. All tutorials come with video training and resources.

And there's more…

(Image credit: Revolution Software)

Isis Sousa completes her series of core skills workshops for Corel Painter 2022. This issue she explains her favourite watercolour tools and how best to use them. Patrick J. Jones shares why the use of good reference for oil painting is important. And, we review Procreate 5.2 and ArtRage Vitae. Plus, Dave Gibbons, Ghost of Tsushima artist Naomi Baker, and the retro-inspired game art that makes us want an Intellivision Amico.

