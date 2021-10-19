Forget the iPhone, THIS is the most fun phone of 2021

Have you ever found yourself thinking back to your childhood and wishing you could play once more with your Fisher-Price Chatter telephone? Yeah, us neither, but that hasn't stopped Fisher-Price from making one for adults.

That's right, the famous Chatter phone has had an adult update, and the instantly recognisable child's toy is now a fully functioning "mobile" phone. Fisher-Price revealed the phone with a hilarious ad that wouldn't look out of place in an Apple campaign. The colourful phone is currently on sale at Best Buy, and if you fancied your own nostalgic mobile, then it'll set you back $60. If you are on the hunt for a new phone, but the Fisher-Price Chatter Phone isn't quite taking your fancy, then check out our roundup of the best camera phones in 2021.

According to a poster, the Chatter Telephone boasts network and Bluetooth connectivity, four wheels, a rotary dial, wobbly eyes, a speakerphone button and "no emojis, no camera - just fun". On the official overview of the phone on Best Buy, the description reads, "a phone smart enough not to come with any apps," and "your first “mobile” phone is now a real mobile phone!" and we can't help but love it.

The Chatter phone has been gathering some attention online with Twitter and Reddit users commenting on the phone and hilarious iPhone-style ad. One Redditor pointed out that we may start getting prank calls from toddlers, and another said that if they owned a business "this is what all the secretaries shall use."

We love the new Chatter telephone and think that it would brighten up any working day, while also fuelling our nostalgia. However, if you were looking for a phone that is a little less, should we say, childish, then make sure you check our guide to every iPhone model. Or why not have a look at the best flip phones on the market?

