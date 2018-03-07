Free supplement: Find out what's going on at Vertex

If you're part of the CG community, you can’t afford to miss out on Vertex – our one-day event celebrating all things CG. Launching on Tuesday 13 March, the schedule is bursting with inspiring talks from industry leaders, pro techniques, innovative new tech and expert advice.

And now you can find out exactly what’s on in our special show guide.

Inside, you’ll find a schedule – so you know exactly what’s happening and when; opinion columns from Vertex keynote speakers Chris Nichols and Scott Ross; a guide on how to get your dream job in CG; and much more.

There’s still time to get tickets to Vertex 2018, if you're quick. You can get an Access All Areas pass to mingle with the experts – or see the latest in tech in our Expo hall for free: either way, just head to the Vertex website to book now.

Come and join us at Vertex , our debut event bringing the CG community together!

