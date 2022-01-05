Discover the winners of the Future Choice Award 2021

What was the best tech of the year? The Future Tech Awards celebrates the best consumer tech gadgets of the last 12 months, from smart watches to TVs to, yes, robot vacuum cleaners. Editors across Future Publishing's tech sites — including Tom's Guide, T3, TechRadar, What Hi-Fi, iMore and Android Central — voted on what we considered to be the top devices of 2021, across a broad range of categories, and the results are finally in.

For all the information about the winners, check out our dedicated Future Tech Awards site. Also, be sure to take a look at the winners of the Future 50 Awards, which highlights tech industry professionals from executives and product managers to young professionals and content creators.

(Image credit: Future)

As you can probably guess, there are plenty of Apple products among the winners. From the iPad Air to the iPhone 13, via the iMac and Apple Watch, Cupertino's finest has dominated several categories. But we're also seeing tech from the likes of Samsung, Google, Amazon – including the Echo Dot and Echo Show 8.

For creatives, the Canon EOS R5 takes home the best camera award, while the best monitor is Samsung's Odyssey G7 32-Inch. And if you get tired of reading about all the tech, there's always the best mattress (courtesy of Nectar).

Head to the Future Tech Awards website to view the full list of winners. And be sure to check out today's best Apple deals if you fancy picking up an award-winning iPhone. Or iPad. Or Apple Watch. Or iMac.

