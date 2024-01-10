This absurd ad might be the greatest thing you’ll see all day

Imagine a world where Boomers, Millenials and Gen Z all live in separate microcosms, divided by a physical "generational gap". Stuck in their ways, only one thing serves to unite them all – succulent Australian lamb, of course.

Taking the top spot as one of my favourite creative campaigns of recent times, Australian Lamb's latest ad 'The Generation Gap' is a three-minute film that takes on generational rivalry with a playful silliness. With Gen Z's Y2K infatuation recently causing generational beef (or should I say lamb, sorry) it's refreshing to see that no age group is left unscathed in this absurd, satirical masterpiece.

Created by Accenture Song agency The Monkeys, the clever ad is a part of Australian Lamb's annual (and highly anticipated) ad for Australia Day. The film shows a segregated world where Boomers live in harmony with their phone lights perpetually on while across the gap, Gen Z live in a digital hellscape of towering skyscrapers and poor social skills. Amidst the conflict Millennials are also there, but as the ad claims "nobody pays attention to Gen X."

Shouting from their perspective islands, the generations quarrel until the smell of Barbequed lamb wafts throughout the divided lands. The familiar scent is enough to unite the ages, with one Boomer relieved to know that "at least we can agree on something". The ad culminates in one big barbeque, united by a collective love for lamb (sorry vegans).

(Image credit: Australian Lamb)

Australian Lamb's effort to playfully quash generational rivalry is both humourous and wholesome, creating a memorable ad that perfectly captures a viral-worthy absurdity. For more creative campaigns take a look at Snoop Dogg's viral smokeless ad, or check out McDonald's adorable anime ad.