Get a great deal on a smarter icon library

It makes a lot of sense to get your icons from a library rather than make them yourself, but fitting them in with your designs could be a little troublesome if they don't fit in with your style or palette choice.
That's where Illustrio comes in. It's a smarter icon library that gives you complete control over your icons' appearance, so that from a single icon you can easily generate thousands of new ones, enabling you to quickly create something that fits exactly with your existing design.
It's amazingly simple: you pick a simple icon, and then you can adjust its style and colours to suit your needs, making it easy for anyone to create beautiful content.
There are a few palette option and styles that you can try without having to sign up – plus some great free icons for you to grab – but for the full benefit you'll need to create an account.
And to celebrate the New Year, Illustrio has come up with a special offer for Creative Bloq readers to encourage you to try out its clever approach to icon design: 50 per cent off your first month's subscription.
To redeem it, just head for the Illustrio pricing page, click on the subscription, and enter the following promocode: illustriocreative. Enjoy!
Related articles: