Get a Lenovo Chromebook for an (almost) rock-bottom price

Owning a 2-in-1 device means you'll have a portable laptop and high-end tablet in one compact package, plus they're also great for use on the go. Just in time for those heading back to school, we’ve found a great deal on a 13-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5, just $359.99, down from $429.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a saving of $70, and one of the lowest prices we've seen.



Chromebooks are designed to be efficient and easy to use, so they're a great investment whether you're a student, creative or using them for work. They run on Chrome-OS which has the best of Google's operating systems and include Cloud storage to easily access all of your apps and files from initial set up. The Lenovo IdeaPad range is even on our list of the best Chromebooks.



This 2-in-1 deal includes the lightweight 13-inch touch-screen and detachable fabric folio keyboard, and you can easily switch between tablet and laptop mode by snapping on the laptop-grade keyboard. The full HD OLED screen is designed to reduce eyestrain whilst displaying beautiful colours and quality, making it perfect for all your streaming and web-surfing needs.

Since its initial release last November, this is the second lowest price we've ever seen on the device from Amazon. But be quick! There's very limited stock and with a saving of 16 per cent we don't expect it to hang around long.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook $429.99 $359.99 at Amazon

Save $70: With an included detachable keyboard and sleek tablet screen, easily switch between laptop and tablet mode using the IdeaPad Duet 5. This is the lowest price we've seen this 2-in-1 tablet since March, so grab yourself a great bargain whilst stocks last.

