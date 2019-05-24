Give your character designs a workout with Computer Arts

From cartoons to crochet, stop-motion to 3D models, the new issue of Computer Arts reveals the secrets to strong character design, with the insight of the talented cover artist Julian Glander, Elenor Kopka, Jeron Braxton and Philippa Rice.

We explore the tips and tricks to better implement communication and storytelling in creative projects, look at how techniques and trends in character design have changed over the last 15 years, and pick out the standout talents of that period.

And, for our men's fitness-style magazine cover, we've partnered up with illustrator Julian Glander and our cover treatment pals at Celloglas to achieve a beautiful colour palette that fits perfectly with the fluted foil CA logo and a soft touch finish.

Bulk up on big ideas and get buff at character design (Image credit: Computer Arts)

Talking of covers, we've announced our sixth annual cover competition! If you're a student or a recent graduate, head over here to find out more, and be in with a chance of winning an £800 commission to create our cover.

We also speak to the wayfinding and graphic design legend Lance Wyman about branding Mexico City, collecting war masks and the power of meditation. Elsewhere, we delve into the benefits of embracing, and learning from, your mistakes – with a whole raft of creative professionals dishing the dirt on the the biggest blunders they've made, and why they wouldn't change a thing about them.

We also head over the pond to take the pulse of US design studio COLLINS, and sit down with NB Studio and find out how it created a D&AD shortlisted packaging project that turns into a jet pack! Flick through some of the page below...

Image 1 of 5 We get unique insight from top character creatives Image 2 of 5 Why making more mistakes should be embraced Image 3 of 5 The legendary graphic designer tells tales from his 60-year career Image 4 of 5 USA studio COLLINS opens its doors to Computer Arts Image 5 of 5 Take a look at the hottest new designs in our showcase

Computer Arts is the world's best-selling design magazine, bursting at the seams with insight, inspiration, interviews and all the best new design projects. For all this delivered direct to your door each month, subscribe to Computer Arts. Right now you can save up to 70 per cent off the cover price.

Related articles: