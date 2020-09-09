Give your portraits a professional look for just $20

If you work in the interconnected worlds of photography and graphic design, you likely spend a large chunk of your professional life working with portraits. Whether you're working as a freelancer who specialises in fine-tuning headshots, or you're full-fledged design employee at a major tech firm who specialises in graphics, getting that perfect portrait look for your projects is absolutely essential.

The 1,500+ Beauty Retouch Tools Pack makes it easier than ever to give your portrait photos quick and pro-level touchups so you can save precious time and maximise efficiency, and a lifetime subscription is available right now for 40 per cent off at just $29.

With these retouch tools by your side, you'll be able to transform any headshot into a polished piece of art that can be used in virtually any digital or print medium, regardless of your previous experience with photography or pro-level editing programs like Adobe Photoshop (speaking of Photoshop, up your game with these top Photoshop tutorials).

Geared toward professional photographers but equally well-suited for aspiring design pros who want to streamline their workflow, this multifaceted pack allows you to create clean edits with a single click, and there are plenty of ways that you can adjust the nuances of your shots in order to ensure that they match the project you're working on.

You'll have unlimited access to a massive trove of 300 light room presets that can bring out the best in your subject, over 370 fashion and portrait retouch presets, 110 fashion lighting settings, and 50 magazine light room presets that are perfect for working with print catalogues.

Compatible with both Mac and PC platforms, this retouch pack also boasts 30 beauty PS actions along with 28 fashion matte presets and over 200 skin and makeup colour swatches – meaning you'll be able to find the perfect lighting and contrast configurations for your projects even if you're given a source file that's less than perfect.

This pack even comes with over 80 professional skin retouching brushes that will allow you to remove blemishes and correct any problems that may have occurred during photography, and thanks to your lifetime license you'll have access to any and all updates the moment they're released.

Give your portraits a professional look with a single click. Usually priced at nearly $50, the 1,500+ Beauty Retouch Tools Pack is on sale for just $29 – 40 per cent off its usual price for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

