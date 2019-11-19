Gloriously glitchy logos show the power of a strong brand

A good logo is instantly recognisable and forever memorable, letting you know exactly what brand you are dealing with. But is good logo design just something that humans can do? What if Twitter bots designed logos, would that change our perception of some of the world's biggest brands?.



Darius Kazemi originally launched his bot project, Glitch Logos, over three years ago, and the bot has been redrawing corporate logos ever since. No brand is too big, and several of the world's best logos have had the glitch treatment. Some look like a hammer has been taken to them, some look like they have been put in front of a heater for too long, while some are so malformed you have no idea of what could have possibly happened to them.

Check out some of our favourites below. Use the arrows to scroll through to more glitchy logos.

Image 1 of 4 Somewhere to get a great deal (Image credit: Glitched Logos) Image 2 of 4 This one's so distinctive it doesn't need the words (Image credit: Glitched Logos) Image 3 of 4 If I had a hammer (Image credit: Glitched Logos) Image 4 of 4 Who rules the world? (Image credit: Glitched Logos)

Did you recognise them all? Some are easier than others, but even after going through the Glitch Logos Twitter bot, they all still retain an element of the original design. Whether it's a single distinctive shape, an unforgettable colour combination or a font that instantly jogs your memory.



While the Glitch Logos project is amusing and gives a new slant on corporate logos, it does reinforce the power of a well-executed logo. Get it right and people will still recognise it, even post-glitch. Check our logo design guide post to find out more about crafting a memorable logo.

Like what you see? Then go buy one (Image credit: Glitch Logos)

If you like Kazemi's work, you can get your hands on some merchandise in the shape of a Glitch Logos t-shirt from his online store. The current line-up includes Starbucks, Playstation and the US presidential seal.



