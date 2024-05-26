Get free Google Pixel Buds A series earphones with the Google Pixel Tablet

We've been covering a lot of tablet deals this Memorial Day weekend, but one that stands out the most is this bargain bundle on the Google Pixel Tablet which is now only £399 in the UK, down from £508.99, and with Pixel Buds A-series thrown in too (worth £109). This deal does not include the speaker dock however, which is a key feature of the tablet and will cost extra.

The Google Pixel Tablet was released in 2023 and is a worthy rival to Apple's iPad (see our Memorial Day iPad deals Live Blog for all the latest updates). It offers an 11-inch LCD screen with 2560×1600 resolution, and runs on Google’s own Tensor G2 processor with Titan M2 security chips that can also be found in Google Pixel 7 smartphones. It has 8GB of RAM, ample storage, size and 12 hours of battery life.

The Google Pixel Buds are a great wireless in-ear alternative to AirPods if you have an Android or Google tablet to use with them, and are available in Charcoal, Clearly White, Dark Olive, or Sea colour. The Bluetooth earbuds use adaptive sound for the best possible quality wherever you are, and "Hey Google" functionality for adjustments on the go - great for commuters. Did we mention they offer real-time translation directly in your ears too?

The best Google Tablet + Buds deal today

Google Pixel Tablet + free Buds Series A: £508.99 £399 at Amazon

Save £109: This tablet originally retailed for £599 at launch, including the Google speaker charging dock. Google then made the tablet available without the dock, and cut the price down accordingly to £399. This means that you're getting the Pixel Buds (worth 109.99) completely free when you factor them into the total cost. Price check: Currys: £499 | John Lewis: £399

