Get free Google Pixel Buds A series earphones with the Google Pixel Tablet

They're part of a bundle deal.

We've been covering a lot of tablet deals this Memorial Day weekend, but one that stands out the most is this bargain bundle on the Google Pixel Tablet which is now only £399 in the UK, down from £508.99, and with Pixel Buds A-series thrown in too (worth £109). This deal does not include the speaker dock however, which is a key feature of the tablet and will cost extra. 

The Google Pixel Tablet was released in 2023 and is a worthy rival to Apple's iPad (see our Memorial Day iPad deals Live Blog for all the latest updates). It offers an 11-inch LCD screen with 2560×1600 resolution, and runs on Google’s own Tensor G2 processor with Titan M2 security chips that can also be found in Google Pixel 7 smartphones. It has 8GB of RAM, ample storage, size and 12 hours of battery life. 

Save £109: This tablet originally retailed for £599 at launch, including the Google speaker charging dock. Google then made the tablet available without the dock, and cut the price down accordingly to £399. This means that you're getting the Pixel Buds (worth 109.99) completely free when you factor them into the total cost. 

