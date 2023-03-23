This vibrant typeface is inspired by your childhood hamster

By Abi Le Guilcher
published

And the website is just as adorable.

A photo of a hamster stood in front of a colourful pastel background with the words "hoarding all the nuts" in a quirky font
(Image credit: Fontworks)

If you're on the hunt for a new font full of charm that will make you go "aw", I think I've found the perfect match. It is said that inspiration can come from anywhere – and this new typeface is inspired by your childhood hamster.

Designed by Joe Stitzlein, Hamster is a colourful and quirky typeface bursting with charm and I can't get enough of it. From vibrants pastels to a charming rounded shape, it feels incredibly nostalgic and child-like (in the best way possible). Looking for other fun fonts for your creative projects? Check out the best free fonts for some more inspiration.

The quote "I'm done with men, I have a hamster" on a colourful pink pastel background

(Image credit: Fontwerk)

But why is the typeface called Hamster? If you owned a one when you were younger (a hamster, not a typeface), you probably remember those vibrant neon plastic cages that housed your tiny fuzzy friend. These cages are the inspiration for the fonts colourful shade pairings, and the rounded edges and two-tone colouration is also meant to be reminiscent of a hamster's chubby cheeks and fur – overall, the whole font is incredibly charming.

And the charm doesn't just end with the font itself. After clicking onto the website (opens in new tab), I was greeted with the most adorable web design I've ever seen that is oozing with pastel colours and varied text samples. Best of all, my cursor was transformed into a tiny little hamster. From adjusting line weight to personalised colour pairings, Hamster is highly customisable and has a large scope of creative possibilities that make it perfect for for anyone on the hunt for a quirky typeface. You can try it out for free today with a trial and it is available to purchase on Fontwerk (opens in new tab) for commercial use.

A shot of various examples of the Hamster font on a colourful pastel background

(Image credit: Fontwerk)

Looking to design your own unique typeface? Check out our guide to Font design: 17 brilliant tips to create your own typeface.

Read more:

