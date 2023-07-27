A YouTuber's just shown us how to make Apple AirPods from scratch

We're big fans of Apple AirPods here at Creative Bloq, rating them among the best inner-ear headphones available. The Swiss hardware hacker Ken Pillonel is also a fan to an extent, but he has one big gripe with Apple's tech: the lack of repairability.

He aimed to set that right by working out how to build a pair of Apple AirPods from scratch, complete with a charging case. And he's sharing his findings and designs to let anyone else do the same (see our guide to the best AirPods Pro 2 prices to see how much an official pair will cost you).

We've seen Pillonel tackle the challenge of Apple's difficult-to-repair AirPods before when he took a broken pair of broken and revamped them with the addition of a USB-C cable. That was a joke intended to raise awareness of the serious issue of unrepairable tech – Pillonel noted that Apple's first and second-gen AirPods have a repairability score of 0/10 on the how-to site iFixit.

But this time, Pillonel has gone much further. He's built his own replica AirPods in order to demonstrate how they "could have been easily made repairable with minimal effort" had Apple wanted. He set out to meticulously model every part of Apple's device, describing his process as "stealing" the design to share it with the world.

He said: "Most gadgets are designed without repairability in mind, unlike the durable technology of the past that seemed built to last. It is troubling to see design choices like non-replaceable batteries, glued-in components, and a lack of transparency in public information leading to the rise of 'fast electronics'." He added: "My primary objective is to encourage consumers to be more mindful of their choices and to motivate manufacturers to prioritize sustainability."

Pillonel is giving away his 'stolen' designs for the parts needed to make a pair of Apple AirPods (Image credit: Ken Pillonel )

Pillonel took a set of AirPods apart and made 3D scans in order to reverse engineer them, and then he set about sourcing, designing and 3D printing the components needed to build his own – with some important modifications. He would replace the adhesives with screws and nuts to make the components much more easily swappable and repairable. His designs can be downloaded via his Patreon account.

"Considering the enormous number of AirPods Pro units sold, even a small percentage being repairable and extending their lifespan can make a significant impact in reducing electronic waste," he said. "By showcasing the potential for repairability, I hope to inspire both consumers and multi-billion dollar companies, like Apple, to embrace sustainable practices in their products."

