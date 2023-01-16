These famous horror movie posters look shockingly familiar

There's a fine line between a design fail and flattery, but when it comes to the horror genre there's an unspoken rule that replicating the look of a classic movie film poster for your post-modern slasher is, well… essential.
While Scream may have kickstarted the love-in for self-referential horror tropes, the posters below reveal that imitating the design of a popular films to sell a new movie in a similar vein has been a staple of the horror genre for decades.
While we may be asking 'Why does every movie poster design look like this?' when it comes to some lazy modern choices, for horror movies it's all about letting the audience know that you know – the best horror movies tend to be made by people who love the genre. Take a look below at some of the best movie posters that appeared in Twitter account The Vampire Show (opens in new tab) , which shared a thread of the best horror film like-by-like poster designs. Some are clearly homages, some common designs, and maybe one or two are just shocking imitations.
Ian Dean is Digital Arts & Design Editor at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his love to bring the latest news on NFTs, video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Corel Painter, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.