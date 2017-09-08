How to convince your boss to attend Generate London 2017

Generate, the award-winning conference for web designers and developers, is back in London again in less than two weeks' time.

The fifth annual conference for web designers and frontend developers, which is held at The Royal Institution from September 20-22, is net magazine and Creative Bloq's flagship web event.

Featuring 17 fantastic speakers, it covers web animations, performance, UX strategy, adaptive interfaces, accessibility, design and content sprints, and much more.

Tickets are still available, with prices starting from just £245 for a one-day conference pass. If you're struggling to convince your boss to give you a day out of the studio, make sure you present the following reasons why Generate London 2017 is an unmissable event.

01. You'll learn cutting-edge techniques

Generate will explore the key techniques in web design and frontend development today. There will be a mix of practical and inspirational talks from the brightest minds in the web industry, with take-aways that can be put into action straight away when you return to the office.

02. It has the best speakers

Generate features some of the leading figures in web design and development. Steve Fisher, Ally Long, Anton & Irene, Aaron Gustafson and Seb Lee Delisle, plus 11 other amazing speakers, will share exclusive tips and advice on how to supercharge your web skills. You can see the full line-up here.

03. You won't miss a thing

Ever found yourself torn between two equally appealing conference sessions happening at the same time? That's not a problem at Generate London, as it's a single-track programme, which means no difficult decisions over who to see, and no more FOMO (fear of missing out).

Just sit back, relax and enjoy the same experience as everybody else.

There are fantastic opportunities to network and forge new contacts at Generate. Join one of the workshops at lunch, get chatting during session breaks or let your hair down at the after party.

Generate is a great place to meet fellow-minded creatives and chew the fat over the latest industry news.

Up your skills and get ahead of the game; book your Generate ticket today!

05. You can watch it again

Videos and slide decks of all sessions will be available to attendees after the event, so you can watch the talks again and dig deeper. You can then share them with the rest of your team. In fact, it's openly encouraged!

We know there's lots to take in during the conference, so we want you to be able to revisit the information.

06. You'll enjoy a whole day of workshops

Generate will be preceded by a day of workshops. Choose from four in-depth sessions on topics including user experience strategy with Jaime Levy and building scalable responsive components with Zell Liew. You can also see a design sprint masterclass with Steve Fisher and learn about work/life balance with Anton & Irene.

See you there!

Related articles: