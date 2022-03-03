Your favourite video game characters like you’ve never seen them before

The world of gaming is a wacky, weird and wonderful one, but it doesn't come without its flaws. The industry is overwhelmingly male, with only 22% of studio employees being women. With this in mind, the company Women In Games is taking matters into its own hands and has created this gender-defying video to raise awareness.

The campaign features a number of our most beloved video games with mods applied that reanimate the male characters with the female's animations. While the clips of the games are hilarious (I can't stop laughing at sexy Batman), it's also eye-opening to see how hyper-sexualised the women in our favourite games are. If you are fascinated by character design, then check out our guide on how to be a character designer.

Women In Games has explained, "Thanks to a multitude of mods identified online or developed for the occasion, the association was able to modify the game files from within to apply to the male characters the attitudes initially designed for their female counterparts". And continued to say that the aim is "to raise awareness and create a real conversation on the subject".

While Seeing Revolver Ocelot roll around in the rain or Bayonetta's booty pop is pretty damn funny, it's also fairly bizarre to watch. The video puts into perspective how used to seeing overtly sexual female characters we are. According to The Essentials of Video Games, one in two gamers are women, so it's important to have realistic representations of all genders in today's games (that's why we love Horizon's Aloy with her realistic details, like her peach fuzz).

Sexy Batman - funny and informative (Image credit: Women In Games)

Women In Games strives to double the number of women and non-binary studio employees in the gaming industry, with the hope that soon women and enbys will get the representation they deserve. If you'd like to check out some of these games, why not have a look at our roundup of the best games consoles available?

