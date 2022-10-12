Apple iPhone MagSafe case deals are the most desirable of the Amazon sale

Amazon's Prime sale is hasn't got long to go now, and we've stumbled on a set of deals on iPhone cases we think are pretty essential. All with genuinely great discounts, you can get official Apple Silicone MagSafe cases with up to 61 per cent off (depending on the size or colour you choose).

Available in a series of colours, and for iPhone 12 and 13 (in a variety of sizes), the cheapest deal we've found is on this case for the iPhone 12 mini – reduced from £49 to £18.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This offer is for the Plum case, but other colours are available, just click through.

If you don't have the mini, though, you can get up to 39 per cent off Apple Silicone MagSafe cases in a variety of colours, such as this Lemon Zest beauty for the iPhone 13, reduced from £49 to £29.99 (opens in new tab) (click through to explore other colour options).

There are also offers on leather cases (opens in new tab) (including 41 per cent off) if you don't fancy silicone. For more excellent offers this Amazon sale, check out our iPad Prime Day live blog.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 12 mini case in Plum: £49 £18.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 61%: Offers available in a series of colours, but the cheapest case is in Plum – a steal at well under £20. Other offers include those on Electric Orange and Red.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 case in Lemon Zest: £49 £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 39%: You can get a range of colours and sizes at great reductions, but this is for the Lemon Zest for the iPhone 13. Click through to find out which other colours are available.

Not in the UK? Find iPhone case offers near you below.

