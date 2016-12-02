Illustrate your way into the book industry with the latest ImagineFX

Tommy Arnold’s striking cover art, with its strong sense of action and story, sets the scene for ImagineFx's book illustration issue. Inside, pro artists including Harry Potter illustrator Jonny Duddle reveal what it takes to illustrate children’s book – a tough sector to break into. Then the team explore the studios of Steve Sims, the illustrator behind the Beast Quest series of children’s books, and Tony DiTerlizzi, whose Spiderwick books continue to charm younger readers.
In this issue, IFX also talks to Marc Simonetti, who came up with the definitive design for the Iron Throne from Game of Thrones, as well as illustrating Frank Herbert’s Dune series. Book illustrator Kiri Leonard’s sketchbook reveals a host of charming, child-friendly characters, and then you're into the workshop section. Here, you’ll learn about handling daylight, strengthening your composition, and creating a portrait in Corel Painter.
Subscribe to IFX today!
Traditional media artists show how to make the most of a limited colour palette (Michael Manomivibul) and reveal how the cover of a Labyrinth comic was created (Cory Godbey). While Daren Bader reveals that location is key to his award-winning fantasy art.
Enough chat: here’s a slideshow of just some of this issue's fantastic content...
Subscribe today and save up to 47 per cent (based on a quarterly subscription), and get our special print edition of Concept Artist, and 20 per cent off the Adobe CC Photography plan (print and print + digital subscribers only).