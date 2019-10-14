How to turn on Instagram's Dark Mode

These days, everyone loves a dark mode. Why dazzle yourself when you're getting in a bit of late-night browsing under the covers, when you could give your eyes - and your phone's battery - a rest with a soothing, low-light display?

The latest mobile operating systems now support dark modes, enabling you to turn down the lights on both iOS and Android apps, and Instagram has just joined the dark forces. Its latest release enables you to go fully dark, but if you've already installed it, you might be having trouble figuring out how to turn it on. And to be perfectly honest, we had exactly the same problem.

Not to worry, though, because after a bit of hapless faffing around in Instagram, we worked it out. It turns out you can't turn dark mode on from within the Instagram app; you need to go into your phone's settings to sort it out, because why on earth would they make things easy for us?

Whether you're foxed by dark mode settings, or simply didn't even know about dark mode and like the sound of it, here's what you need to do to turn it on – not just for Instagram, but for any app that supports dark mode.

Dark Mode on iOS

Dark Mode has just been included in iOS 13 (Image credit: Apple)

Make sure you're updated to the latest version of iOS 13. Download the latest Instagram update. Go into Settings > Display & Brightness. There you can turn Dark Mode on, or set it to switch on and off automatically; either to match current daylight hours, or to your own custom schedule. Start up Instagram and enjoy the darkness!

Dark theme for Android

Android's dark theme is easy to activate (Image credit: Android)

You'll need to be running Android 10 and – of course – have the latest version of Instagram installed. Go into Settings > Display and tap Advanced Select Dark from the Device theme menu Start up Instagram and glory in the gloom!

