iOS 16 lock screen: How to customise your iPhone

The iOS 16 update late last year brought with it the biggest update to the iPhone lock screen, offering more personalisation than ever before. New widgets, fonts, colours, images options, iOS 16 lets you create a gallery of lock screen options to best suit your mood and environment.

Since it's release, Apple fans have been going wild, creating and sharing their highly personalised lock screen designs. But how exactly do you do it? This YouTube video below from Proper Honest Tech walks through each step to fully customise your iPhone's lock screen, create multiple designs and even assign them to specific focus modes, should you wish.

This walkthrough includes everything you need to know to create lock screens in your individual style. Want know something specific? Navigate to the desired section of the video using the information below.

0:00 - Intro

0:40 - Update Check

2:22 - Creating a Lock Screen

6:29 - Customisation

8:52 - Swapping & Deleting Lock Screens

9:14 - Focus Modes & Filters

iOS 16.3 has just been released, but the big news with this most recent iteration is the launch of a dedicated Apple Music Classical app. It feels like iOS 17 will be the next big update – here's hoping Apple builds on these already very popular customisable options.

