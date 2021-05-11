Apple's new iPad mini could be the tablet we've been waiting for

If there's one Apple product that's due a fresh coat of paint, it's the poor old iPad mini. Last updated in 2019 (with a design from 2015), it's fair to say that the tiny tablet is looking a little long in the tooth. But that could all be about to change.

One Korean blogging site has claimed that the iPad mini 6 will finally shed the old design in favour of a favour of an iPad Pro-inspired edge-to-edge display. It seems one of our favourite iPad mini concepts from last year could soon become a reality – and it could well become the first iPad Mini to bag a spot on our best drawing tablets list.

The current iPad mini sports a decidedly dated design (Image credit: Apple)

As spotted by our sister site TechRadar, frequent tech leak source Naver claims that the new mini "is a small version of the iPad Pro" design-wise, and features a "reduced bezel like the pro model". While the site offers no release date or renders, it sounds exactly like a stunning concept we saw from 3D artist Parker Ortolani last summer (below).

damn do I wish they'd make an iPad mini like this pic.twitter.com/y4qYdslDCfJuly 24, 2020 See more

As well the design language of the iPad Pro, Parker Ortolani's concept shares its support for Apple Pencil 2. With improved digital drawing capabilities along with a 20% smaller footprint, an iPad Mini like this could be the ultimate toteable tablet for graphic designers on the move.

Ortolani's concept keeps the same display size, opting to shrink the device itself (Image credit: Parker Ortolani)

Twitter users loved Ortolani's concept. "I'd be there day one," one comments, while another adds: "Not even a question. I'd buy three!" There's clearly an appetite for an updated iPad Mini – although some have pointed out that if Apple is indeed working on a folding iPhone with a large display, the iPad Mini's days could eventually be numbered. Whether or not that will become a reality remains to be seen – in the meantime, if you're looking for a great deal on an iPad, check out our best Apple deals.

