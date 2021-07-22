Apple's awesome new iPad mini might as well be called the iPad Pro mini

With all the rumours we've heard about the new iPad mini over the last couple of years, you'd be forgiven for forgetting that the thing doesn't actually exist yet. The tiny tablet hasn't had an update since 2019, and the design itself is looking particularly old. But that could all be about to change.

We've already heard that the new mini will adopt an iPad Pro-inspired all-screen design, doing away with the current home button and large bezels. But new reports suggest it'll also be taking connectivity cues from the Pro. Could it be the first iPad mini to hit our best drawing tablets roundup?

The iPad mini is looking pretty old (Image credit: Apple)

According to a source "close to" 9to5Mac, the iPad mini 6 will swap the Lightning port for USB-C, bringing it in line with both the 2020 iPad Air and the iPad Pro. This is particularly useful for creatives – USB-C allows for quicker charging as well as compatibility with a much wider array of accessories, from external hard drives to the best cameras.

And the internals could pack a punch to. 9to5Mac's source claims that the iPad mini will feature an A15 processor, which is what we're also expecting to hit the iPhone 13 later this year. With super-charged processing power and extra connectivity, the iPad mini could become a portable powerhouse for creatives.

As for the design Front Page Tech has already claimed that the iPad mini is "set to receive the flat treatment, getting the very familiar flat sides and back, as we’ve seen with almost every new Apple product recently". As Prosser puts it, the diminutive new device will be like an iPad Air 4 or iPad Pro – but smaller.

Is our favourite iPad mini concept about to become a reality? (Image credit: Parker Ortolani)

Indeed, it sounds like the new iPad mini could look exactly like one of our favourite concept designs from last year. Parker Ortolani's iPad mini render is basically a mini-er iPad Pro – and it sounds like that could well be what we're getting. And for creatives on the go, a truly tote-able tablet with an all-screen display and (we hope) Apple Pencil 2 support could be a no-brainer.

It certainly makes sense for Apple's smallest iPad to take design cues from its larger siblings – with the advent of the iPad Air 4 as well as the iPhone 12, the company is clearly keen to shift its entire product line into a world of flat edges and tiny bezels. If you're looking for a great deal on an iPad right now, take a look at today's best deals below, and check out our best Apple deals for more offers.

