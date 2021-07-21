Sony's PS5 redesign is much lighter – but does it look any different?

If you've managed to get anywhere near a PS5 in the last few months (no mean feat considering the console's popularity), you'll know that it's big. Very big. Ever since the machine was launched last year, its gargantuan size has been the subject of countless mocking memes. But a slightly more svelte PlayStation 5 could already be on the way.

As spotted by one Twitter user (below), tweaked PS5 manuals appear to confirm a new 'digital edition' model, which is a whole 300g lighter than the standard version. It isn't clear exactly how this weight loss will be achieved, but the arrival of a new model could be good news for anyone who hasn't managed to get hold of one yet (here's where to buy a PS5 if you fancy your chances).

It appears a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition revision (CFI-1100B) is being listed by Japanese retailersThis revision is 300g lighter than the previous model (CFI-1000B) and also features a different screw https://t.co/zQOSkzfdn8July 20, 2021 See more

It seems the new PS5, listed as CFI-1100B, will weigh around 3.6kg as opposed to the current model's 3.9kg. Not only that, but the new model will no longer require a screwdriver when adding or removing the stand. Hardly a groundbreaking design tweak, but hey – perhaps you've found yourself desperate to stand your PS5 up sans screwdriver.

Still, it'll be interesting to see if Sony has made any other design changes to shave off that 300g. We've already heard that the company is planning a redesign in an attempt to get stock moving again – a shortage of semi-conductors is behind delays to the production, and Sony is keen to "find maybe a secondary resource", or speed things up by "changing the design."

Will the new PS5 feature a different design? (Image credit: Playstation)

We can't help but hope Sony does take the opportunity to tweak the appearance of the PS5. Maybe it could take a cue from this wildly popular all-black PS5 mod. Or even this ridiculous water-cooled PS5. Whatever happens, anything that speeds up the production line is a good thing in our book. Until then, check out today's best games console deals below – and be sure to take a look at these awesome Nintendo Switch deals.

