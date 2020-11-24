New Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max display just killed the competition

Apple's iPhone 12 Max has been winning plaudits left right and centre for its incredible camera tech, with the company itself going as far as to call it "the photographer's iPhone". But another aspect of the new device is also continuing to wow critics and users alike: the display.

Leading display authority DisplayMate has published a comprehensive review of the 12 Pro Max's screen technology, which sees it break a whopping 11 smartphone display records. As well as being one of the best camera phones for taking photos, Apple's largest iPhone could well be the best for viewing them too.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max's display scored a perfect A+ on DisplayMate (Image credit: Apple)

DisplayMate's review crowns the 6.7-inch iPhone the winner of 11 categories, including highest colour accuracy, highest full screen brightness, highest contrast ratio and lowest screen reflectance. Overall, the site has given the iPhone 12 Pro Max's display a perfect A+. While the iPhone 11 Pro scored highly last year with nine broken records, the 12 Pro Max has scored the highest number in DisplayMate's history.

Based on its extensive lab tests, DisplayMate says the iPhone 12 Pro Max "has a very impressive excellent top tier world class smartphone display with close to text book perfect calibration accuracy and performance that is visually indistinguishable from perfect." High praise indeed.

DisplayMate calls the iPhone 12 Pro Max display "visually indistinguishable from perfect" (Image credit: Apple)

An incredible display is obviously good news for creatives – by DisplayMate's account, the iPhone 12 Pro Max offers the best possible digital canvas on a smartphone. While the size obviously can't compete with any of the best drawing tablets, the 12 Pro Max's stunning camera and record-breaking display could make it an unrivalled choice for running the best apps for designers in a portable package.

And with none of Apple's iPads currently packing LED screen tech (LCD displays offer inferior brightness and contrasts), the iPhone 12 Pro Max's display could be said to offer a superior experience to the iPad if size isn't important. That said, with rumours of an LED iPad rife, that could soon be about to change.

So, if you want to get hold of a screen that's "visually indistinguishable from perfect," check out the best iPhone 12 Pro Max deals below. And for all the best Apple deals in one place, our Apple Black Friday page has you covered.

