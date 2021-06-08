Apple's iPhone 13 could come in a surprising new colour

With Apple embracing its colourful side with the new iMac and iPad Air, it seems reasonable to expect there'll be some bright new hues in store for the iPhone 13 line up. But if new leaks are to be believed, one surprising new iPhone 13 colour is set to be anything but bright.

According to one well-regarded Apple leaker, the iPhone 13 Pro will come in a so-called matte black shade, which will be much darker than the current graphite hue. Rather than a slightly darker grey, this is said to be an almost true-black offering. (In the market for new kit? Check out the best Apple deals).

A render of the rumoured matte black iPhone 13 (Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

According to a new video (below) from EverythingApplePro, the new hue will be "significantly darker than the current offering". Along with the leak, the video presents a render (above) of the device by leaker Max Weinbach.

This wouldn't be the first time Apple has offered a 'true black' iPhone. 2016's iPhone 7 was available in a Jet Black variant – but it proved remarkably susceptible to scratches (or as Apple characteristically called them, "micro-abrasions").

Could the matte black iPhone look like the Jet Black iPhone 7? (Image credit: Apple)

On the other end of the spectrum, we've recently heard that the iPhone 13 could come in a rather fetching hot pink shade. And with all the amazing iPhone 13 leaks we've seen so far, it's clear we're looking at a worthy successor to the iPhone 12. If you can't wait, check out today's best iPhone 12 deals below.