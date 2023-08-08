Apple's iPhone 15 Pro could be a content creator's dream

By Daniel Piper
published

(But at what cost?)

With around a month to go until the (probable) launch of the iPhone 15 line up, it's fair to say we have a pretty clear image of what to expect. Rumour has it the 15 Pro is set to feature a titanium body, smaller bezels than ever and, at last, the addition of USB-C. But a new rumour might be a late contender for the most exciting detail for content creators.

According to new reports, Apple is set to double the maximum storage capacity of the Pro line up from 1TB to a hefty 2TB. With ProRes 4K video available on Pro models since 2021's iPhone 13, the need for more storage has become more pressing – and the company might finally be about to deliver. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 14 deals available now.)

iPhone 15 Ultra concept

A fan-made mockup of the rumoured iPhone 15 Pro (Image credit: 4RMD)

As spotted by MacRumors, a 'supplier source' has claimed via the Korean Naver blog that both the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will be available in 2TB configurations. Not only that, but the base level storage is apparently also set to rise from 128GB to 256GB.

This can only be good news for creators. Video files in particular, but also ProRaw photography, takes up a hell of a lot of storage, and it's fair to say the amount of storage on offer in Apple's smartphones hasn't kept pace with the advancements in camera tech. A whole extra terabyte will certainly help creatives keep shooting without worrying about whether they're also carrying one of the best external hard drives.

iPhone 14 Pro with an emoji of a rollercoaster

The iPhone 14 Pro currently comes with a maximum of 1TB storage (Image credit: Future)

If there's likely to be one downside, it is, of course, the price. We've already heard tell that the iPhone 15 Pro will come at a higher price than that of the 14 Pro. With the 14 Pro Max coming it at a whopping £1,749 right now, we find ourselves wondering: are we about to see the first £2,000 iPhone?

Time will tell whether Apple is indeed planning to go big on storage – and price. But one thing's for sure; we probably won't have to wait long to find out. In the meantime, take a look at today's best iPhone 14 Pro deals below.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles