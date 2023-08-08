Apple's iPhone 15 Pro could be a content creator's dream

With around a month to go until the (probable) launch of the iPhone 15 line up, it's fair to say we have a pretty clear image of what to expect. Rumour has it the 15 Pro is set to feature a titanium body, smaller bezels than ever and, at last, the addition of USB-C. But a new rumour might be a late contender for the most exciting detail for content creators.

According to new reports, Apple is set to double the maximum storage capacity of the Pro line up from 1TB to a hefty 2TB. With ProRes 4K video available on Pro models since 2021's iPhone 13, the need for more storage has become more pressing – and the company might finally be about to deliver. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 14 deals available now.)

A fan-made mockup of the rumoured iPhone 15 Pro (Image credit: 4RMD)

As spotted by MacRumors, a 'supplier source' has claimed via the Korean Naver blog that both the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will be available in 2TB configurations. Not only that, but the base level storage is apparently also set to rise from 128GB to 256GB.

This can only be good news for creators. Video files in particular, but also ProRaw photography, takes up a hell of a lot of storage, and it's fair to say the amount of storage on offer in Apple's smartphones hasn't kept pace with the advancements in camera tech. A whole extra terabyte will certainly help creatives keep shooting without worrying about whether they're also carrying one of the best external hard drives.

The iPhone 14 Pro currently comes with a maximum of 1TB storage (Image credit: Future)

If there's likely to be one downside, it is, of course, the price. We've already heard tell that the iPhone 15 Pro will come at a higher price than that of the 14 Pro. With the 14 Pro Max coming it at a whopping £1,749 right now, we find ourselves wondering: are we about to see the first £2,000 iPhone?

Time will tell whether Apple is indeed planning to go big on storage – and price. But one thing's for sure; we probably won't have to wait long to find out. In the meantime, take a look at today's best iPhone 14 Pro deals below.