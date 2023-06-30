Intriguing iPhone 15 design details appear in leaked case video

The last major iPhone redesign came courtesy of 2020's iPhone 12, which saw the rounded edges replaced by a new, flat design. Things have looked the same for a few years, but rumour has it a few significant changes are coming this time around, including the addition of USB-C and possibly even a titanium body for the iPhone 15 Pro. But there could be some subtle tweaks on the way too.

It's that time of year when purported case designs have started to do the rounds, and these often give us our first somewhat legitimate glimpse at the overall shape of the upcoming models. And it some curiously tiny design changes are coming this September. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 14 deals available now.)

iPhone 15 Pro Max Case #apple #iphone #iphone15promax pic.twitter.com/DfRuoXWNiLJune 24, 2023 See more

From the cases, posted on Twitter (as spotted by MacRumors), the subtle tweaks appear to include a slightly lower positioning for the volume button, as well as a much smaller mute switch. This could well be the rumoured new customisable action button, said to be replacing the current toggle. The cases also suggest that, as usual, Apple is making the camera cutout even bigger (we're a little worried about this).

The cases show a few subtle changes (Image credit: MacRumors)

As you can tell, these are all pretty subtle changes, but add them together and we're looking at a curious amount of nips and tucks here and there, which could hint at a more noticeable overall change in design.

From frosted glass on the non-Pro iPhones (finally!) to the addition of Dynamic Island to the same model, it sounds like 2023 could end up providing the most significant new iPhone generation for some time. Check out every iPhone 15 rumour we've heard so far, and be sure to take a look at today's best iPhone 14 Pro deals below.