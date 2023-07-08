Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max camera could destroy the competition

By Daniel Piper
published

(And that even includes the iPhone 15 Pro.)

An iPhone 15 Pro render
(Image credit: Matt Talks Tech)

Commonly, when a new series of iPhones is released, deciding between the Pro and Pro Max model is pretty easy – it's simply a matter of dimensions. But if new rumours are to be believed, Apple might be working harder to differentiate the two models this time around.

We've already heard rumours that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a camera with an incredible optical zoom that the standard 15 Pro will go without – and now a noted analyst has suggested this will be the case. And the Pro Max will also feature an exclusively high price tag, too. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 14 deals available now.)

iPhone 15 Ultra concept

A fan-made render of the rumoured iPhone 15 Pro (Image credit: 4RMD)

As reported by 9to5Mac, noted Apple analyst Jeff Put claims that the iPhone 15 line up is set to enter mass production in August, with "the new periscope zoom lens will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, giving the Pro Max the best camera system." But this means the already whopping $1,099 price tag of the Pro Max model is set to increase even further.

A photo of the iPhone 14 Pro

A periscope lens could offer much better zoom than the iPhone 14 Pro camera (Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Periscope lenses, as the name suggests, use mirrors to achieve a much higher optical zoom in a tiny package. The tech has already made its way into a few smartphones – Huawei's P40 Pro Plus (below) uses a periscope lens to achieve an incredible 10x optical zoom without loss of quality and, when combined with digital zoom, can even hit 50x.

Indeed, with the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple widened the gulf between the Pro and non-Pro models, with features such as Dynamic Island exclusive to the latter. And if a periscope lens only hits the 15 Pro Max, then users are going to face an even tougher choice this September. For a full rundown of rumours about this year's devices, check out our iPhone 15 roundup.

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

