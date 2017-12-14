Affinity one step closer to launching InDesign killer

It's been a good year for Serif, the company behind vector graphics editor Affinity Designer and image-editing app Affinity Photo. Not only was Affinity Photo on iPad recently crowned Apple's app of the year, but it's also made significant progress on its highly anticipated desktop publishing app, Affinity Publisher.

Teased in a witty video posted on its Twitter and Facebook pages, the clip gives a glimpse of an early alpha build of Affinity Publisher. This comes in advance of a public beta due in the summer of 2018. Check it out below.

Affinity Publisher sneak peek! Just to prove we're not making the whole thing up, check out this early build of our DTP app. Still lots of perfecting to do; expect the beta next summer... #patience #madeinaffinity pic.twitter.com/JoF0k0YZZODecember 14, 2017

It might have been a long time coming (Affinity thanks its users for their patience), but for fans of the platform that doesn't tie you down to subscription deals *cough* Adobe *cough*, it's sure to be worth the wait.

