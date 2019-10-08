Joker fan art is creepily compelling

Joker came out last Friday, and it seems like everyone is talking about it. It's already made over a quarter of a billion dollars at the box office, and has divided critics and viewers alike with its portrayal of a man and his mental illness.

Whether or not you liked the film, or have even seen it, there's plenty of Joker fan art populating the internet for you to enjoy. We've picked a few of our favourites below.

If you haven't seen it, watch the trailer for the film below. And if all this Joker art gets you in a spooky mood, then check out our favourite Halloween Doodles.

First up is this piece by burinsnap, which creates a startling atmosphere:

Fanart : Joker 2019#joker #dc #jokerfanart https://t.co/Zb0wE52U9a pic.twitter.com/rVD3tXImc3October 7, 2019

There's a touch of Michael Jackson about this one by Chaengaroo.

It is just me , or it is getting crazier out there ? #Joker #Joker2019 #Jokerfanart pic.twitter.com/cT1fU3xNVQOctober 7, 2019

We love this depiction by illustrator and comic artist Eleanor Ananda, which goes for a more realistic depiction of a sorrowful Joker.

What i feel after watching Joker. Feel so bad for this guy. ( Follow @nan_artwork on IG for more art by me) #JokerMovie #JokerMovie #JoaquinPhoenix #JokerReview #Jokerfanart pic.twitter.com/28RqKtNT8SOctober 6, 2019

While this piece by illustrator Paula Hsu Art has a poetic quality about it.

There's something eerie in the expression in this piece, by Kplaxit, over on DeviantArt.

(Image credit: Kplaxit on DeviantArt)

And this one by Minokreit, also on DeviantArt, is downright terrifying. We love the line art here.

(Image credit: Minokreit on DeviantArt)

And it isn't just drawings on the Joker that are surfacing. Tjscreates has made his own poster in homage to the film, as well as a great process video which shows his work in Photoshop (click the arrow to see it).

Bryanzapp has created several different pieces of fan art for the movie. We particularly like the one below.

Plenty of people are creating Joker fan art as part of Inktober. If you want to get involved, see our Inktoker tips from those who've succeeded in past years.

