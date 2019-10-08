Topics

Joker fan art is creepily compelling

Don't blame us if you have nightmares.

Joker came out last Friday, and it seems like everyone is talking about it. It's already made over a quarter of a billion dollars at the box office, and has divided critics and viewers alike with its portrayal of a man and his mental illness.

Whether or not you liked the film, or have even seen it, there's plenty of Joker fan art populating the internet for you to enjoy. We've picked a few of our favourites below.

If you'd like to get involved but need a little help, don't miss our roundup of tutorials on various art techniques, as well as our post outlining no less than 61 top-class Photoshop tutorials.

If you haven't seen it, watch the trailer for the film below. And if all this Joker art gets you in a spooky mood, then check out our favourite Halloween Doodles

First up is this piece by burinsnap, which creates a startling atmosphere:

There's a touch of Michael Jackson about this one by Chaengaroo.

We love this depiction by illustrator and comic artist Eleanor Ananda, which goes for a more realistic depiction of a sorrowful Joker.

While this piece by illustrator Paula Hsu Art has a poetic quality about it.

191004 JOKER!!! It's a amazing movie!!!

A photo posted by @paulaoohla on Oct 4, 2019

There's something eerie in the expression in this piece, by Kplaxit, over on DeviantArt.

joker depictions

(Image credit: Kplaxit on DeviantArt)

And this one by Minokreit, also on DeviantArt, is downright terrifying. We love the line art here.

joker depictions joker fan art

(Image credit: Minokreit on DeviantArt)

And it isn't just drawings on the Joker that are surfacing. Tjscreates has made his own poster in homage to the film, as well as a great process video which shows his work in Photoshop (click the arrow to see it).

'Put on a happy face' 🤡 🃏 👈 Swipe left - 💭 Joaquin Phoenix's performance in Joker was like nothing I've ever seen. I was completely immersed in the film and it didn't let up right until the end. If you haven't seen it yet, I can't recommend it enough. 🍿🎞 I quickly created a poster based on the movie, I hope you enjoy! ✍️

A photo posted by @tjscreates on Oct 7, 2019

Bryanzapp has created several different pieces of fan art for the movie. We particularly like the one below.

Phoenix Joker Sketch 🃏 Just love that damn look!

A photo posted by @bryanzapp on Sep 3, 2019

Plenty of people are creating Joker fan art as part of Inktober. If you want to get involved, see our Inktoker tips from those who've succeeded in past years.

Did we miss your favourite piece of Joker fan art? Let us know on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter

