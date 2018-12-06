Last chance to get a Kindle Paperwhite for less than £100

With Christmas fast approaching, there's no better time to pick up a bargain. We've been keeping our eyes peeled for discounts, and this deal on the Kindle Paperwhite is an ideal way to treat yourself or the creative in your life to some downtime. After all, who doesn't enjoy reading a good graphic design book?

For a limited time, UK shoppers can pick up a waterproof Kindle Paperwhite for less than £100. With 17% slashed off its regular list price, this is the perfect time to pick up an e-reader with generous 8GB storage.

Kindle Paperwhite: £119.99 £99.99

Save £20: Read and relax at the same time with this waterproof Kindle that has twice the storage of regular models. You can even listen to your stories with Audible.

View Deal

With adjustable lighting and the ability to run off a single charge for weeks, this is the ideal choice for digital bookworms who like to take their reading with them wherever they go. What's more, with Audible, you're ready to start listening to your favourite stories when you plug in some Bluetooth headphones or speakers.

If this looks like the offer for you, you've got until 09:00 GMT on 13 December to get it.

