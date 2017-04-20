Topics

Learn from the VFX masters in the latest 3D World

By () 3D  

Read 3D World issue 221 and discover the VFX secrets behind Kong: Skull Island.

Discover how to create realistic environments with unmissable artist insights, and how to speed up your ZBrush workflow and sculpt faster in Blender. Plus, the 3D World team go behind the scenes at ILM to discover the phenomenal VFX secrets behind Kong: Skull Island.

Subscribe today!

Get your copy of 3D World issue 221 here!

This issue, become a VFX king with an interview with the masters behind Kong: Skull Island. ILM's CG secrets are revealed in this feature, focusing on the challenges of creating the fur-covered monster from this familiar Blockbuster. 

Readers will also find 42 pages of training, video tutorials and assets free to download with the issue. There are tutorials on sculpting creative characters faster in Blender, creating enticing scenes in UE4, creating plant forms in C4D and rendering a pop horror monster in Corona. 

Once again, the team has partnered with Pluralsight to offer a free 6-hour video course on character design in 3ds Max Maya –  the download includes the full video course and project files.

Also in 3D World 221…

  • Top tips on how to build better environments in UE4
  • Small form factor workstations, Substance Designer 6 and Sini SiClone reviewed
  • Behind the scenes with Logan and Power Rangers
  • Diversity in the VFX industry discussed
Image 1 of 8

Get insight into the VFX secrets of Kong: Skull Island

Get insight into the VFX secrets of Kong: Skull Island
Image 2 of 8

Find out how Gordei Krasnov animated a monster for his short film

Find out how Gordei Krasnov animated a monster for his short film
Image 3 of 8

Make better environments with Steven Hong's tips

Make better environments with Steven Hong's tips
Image 4 of 8

Master powerful portraits using ZBrush

Master powerful portraits using ZBrush
Image 5 of 8

Use Houdini 16's Solid Objects tools to make bubbles

Use Houdini 16's Solid Objects tools to make bubbles
Image 6 of 8

Build a sci-fi samurai character with Oskars Dzenis' pipeline

Build a sci-fi samurai character with Oskars Dzenis' pipeline
Image 7 of 8

Make playful character concepts in Blender

Make playful character concepts in Blender
Image 8 of 8

Your CG problems solved

Your CG problems solved
See more 3D articles

Topics

3D
VFX
3D World
3D

Related articles