Learn game design with this handy course – extra 15% off today

Applying your design skills to the gaming industry is a high-demand opportunity you may have not previously considered. Job opportunities are growing daily in the field, and more and more qualified applicants are being scouted. This extensive School of Game Design: Lifetime Membership brings you everything you need to kickstart the career of your dreams, now at an additional 15% off with code MerrySave15.

All game designers must first learn the fundamentals of the industry to be successful. Starting from the basics and leading up to more technical skills, The School of Game Design brings you access to over 120 hours of step-by-step training videos.

You'll start with the core elements and work your way up to performing advanced techniques with Unity3D. From logos and backgrounds to coding and animation, the endless lessons will help navigate you into the programs you need to learn to be successful in the industry. (See our best 3D modelling software post if you want to learn to model in 3D first.)

The extensive program comes complete with access to thousands of royalty free game designs and images, helping you find the perfect asset for any gaming project you tackle. Lifetime access to the content will ensure you'll always be up to speed on the newest advancements in both digital artistry skills and coding as new updates are added. Original illustrator files are provided, allowing you to create genuinely custom assets that reflect your aesthetic and can be used time and time again.

Plenty of hands-on exercises from industry experts will provide you with easy to follow instructions and allow you to put what you've learned to the test. You'll be able to create advanced 2D and 3D games and receive tips and tricks on how to work faster and create better-designed character assets through detailed lectures. 24/7 access to the lessons and plenty of online support ensures that you can learn at your own pace and keep coming back whenever you need to.

While a lifetime membership is valued at $5,990, it is currently price-dropped to only $59 + an additional 15% off using code MerrySave15. It's certainly a great way to kick off your game design ambitions and get started on the next phase of your professional design career. Begin your gaming journey today!

