Seriously, I love the style of the new Lego Atari console more than my PS5

It's been 30 years since Atari discontinued the icon Atari 2600, a video games console originally built partly from wood to play Space Invaders. Launched in 1977 the Atari 2600 was one of the world's first home video games consoles, and now it's back… but built from Lego.

For me, an '80s kid, this new Lego Atari 2600 model catches my eye more than a PS5. For one, it's available to buy, or will be when it releases 1 August as part of Atari's 50th anniversary celebration. This is not the first time Lego has partnered with other brands to create collectible models, just take a look at our guide to the best Lego deals around at the moment for more.

Built from 2,532 pieces the Lego Atari 2600 model (opens in new tab) is a perfect trip down memory lane for anyone who grew up in the '80s obsessing over Pong, Asteroids and Centipede. This is a wonderful recreation of the classic design and proves once again why considered style can be timeless. There's a reason Stranger Things has captured the imagination; design from the '80s is proving emblematic of a broader modern aesthetic that loves the extravagance of this decade.

Hidden inside the Lego Atari 2600 model is a secret diorama of a Lego child playing on their games console (Image credit: Lego)

With the same brown and black styling of the original console this Lego model evokes the tones of the era – the kit even replicates the faux wood panelling and large metal switches of the console's late '70s design. Interestingly this console was originally designed to mimic the style of home electronics of the time, hence the wooden panel and chunky switches.

What the Atari 2600 never had, however, was a fun little hidden diorama of a small Lego person sat in their den playing on this video games console – the '80s setting it dressed with era-specific posters (New Wave and Indy) and a boom box. The lid of the Lego Atari 2600 model slides back to reveal the tiny character. The build also comes with Lego models representing three classic games: Adventure, Asteroids, and Centipede as well as a replica joystick made from bricks and game cartridges.

The Lego Atari 2600 model will be priced $240 / £210 when it releases next week. This is, of course, the second such model from Lego, its Nintendo Entertainment System set is still available (opens in new tab). If you want to replay classic games then take a look at our buying guide to the best retro games consoles.

