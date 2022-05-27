Apple Watch Memorial Day live blog: all the best deals and lowest prices

The Memorial Day Sale 2022 is here, and this is the only page you'll need if you're looking for the best Apple Watch Memorial Day deals – from the latest Apple Watch 7 to the budget Apple Watch SE. We see a massive spike in interest in the Apple Watch range (especially the Series 7) during all major sales events, and since the Memorial Day Sale is the first of the year, we're expecting some great deals (just don't expect them to last long).

We're running this live blog to keep you informed of the best deals as when they appear so you won't miss out on any of them. The newest model, the Apple Watch 7 released in October 2021, has been in high demand and stock has been low, but we've seen some savings. budget Apple Watch SE and earlier Apple Watch series are also well worth looking out for. Below, you'll find quick links to the main retailers offering the best Memorial Day Sale Apple Watch deals, and below that our live feed detailing the best deals as we discover them.

A word of warning: if you see a deal that looks good to you, move fast, as good Apple Watch deals have a tendency to sell out within hours (sometimes minutes). Want more Apple deals? Check out our Apple Memorial Day Sale 2022 page, or if you want to broaden your search to include TVs, laptops and the like, our Memorial Day Sale 2022 page is for you... but for now, happy hunting!