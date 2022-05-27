Apple Watch Memorial Day live blog: all the best deals and lowest prices

Live
The Memorial Day Sale 2022 is here, and this is the only page you'll need if you're looking for the best Apple Watch Memorial Day deals – from the latest Apple Watch 7 to the budget Apple Watch SE. We see a massive spike in interest in the Apple Watch range (especially the Series 7) during all major sales events, and since the Memorial Day Sale is the first of the year, we're expecting some great deals (just don't expect them to last long).
We're running this live blog to keep you informed of the best deals as when they appear so you won't miss out on any of them. The newest model, the Apple Watch 7 released in October 2021, has been in high demand and stock has been low, but we've seen some savings. budget Apple Watch SE and earlier Apple Watch series are also well worth looking out for. Below, you'll find quick links to the main retailers offering the best Memorial Day Sale Apple Watch deals, and below that our live feed detailing the best deals as we discover them.
A word of warning: if you see a deal that looks good to you, move fast, as good Apple Watch deals have a tendency to sell out within hours (sometimes minutes). Want more Apple deals? Check out our Apple Memorial Day Sale 2022 page, or if you want to broaden your search to include TVs, laptops and the like, our Memorial Day Sale 2022 page is for you... but for now, happy hunting!
The Apple Watch Memorial Day sale extends to the Nike Apple Watch 7, which is reduced by $70 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). The same discount is available on both the 41m (now $329.99) and 45mm (now $359.99) versions and in both the Starlight and Midnight colours. This is a great option if you prefer a sportier look.
Now this is more like. Apple Watch Memorial Day deals have arrived, with the latest model, the Apple Watch series 7, back down to what is historically its lowest price, with $70 off both sizes in both GPS and GPS + cellular configurations at Amazon. Get the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm GPS for
$399 $329 (opens in new tab) or the larger Series 7 45mm GPS for $429 $359 (opens in new tab).
The same discount is available on the GPS + cellular configurations of each watch, and on four colour options for the GPS models and several more for the GPS + cellular, so hurry to get the colour you want because it's not often we see discounts on more than a couple of colours available at one time.
The Memorial Day Sale deals on Apple Watches hasn't exactly started with a bang! Right now, we're seeing retail prices across the board, especially on the latest Apple Watch 7. But fear not! We expect some decent discounts coming our way as the weekend progresses.
UPDATE: if you're in the market for a GPS and cellular (internet connection), on the already affordable Apple Watch SE, this is a decent deal. Over at Best Buy you can get the Apple Watch SE down from $329 to just $299 (opens in new tab).
