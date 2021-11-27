Live
Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday live blog: the best Switch deals live now
What's in stock, and where? We've got the best Switch deals on consoles, games and accessories.
By Rosie Hilder
We've seen tons of Nintendo Switch deals over Black Friday, the good times are set to keep rolling into Cyber Monday too. From the standard Switch to the Lite to (occasionally) the brand new OLED model, every Switch console has had a look-in, and we're sharing every deal we can find right here.
If it's the OLED model you're after, be warned – these deals are few and far between. In the US it's particularly difficult to get hold of one, although a few flash deals have popped up over the last 48 hours, and we'll be the first to share any more that do. Things are faring a little better in the UK, with plenty of bundle deals available on every Switch model.
To keep up with the deals, scroll down and check out the live feed – and you'll find the highlights just below. And if you're looking for more Black Friday deals, see our Apple Black Friday hub page.
Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals: US
- Amazon: Save up to 50% on selected digital games
- Best Buy: Save $70 on a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart and 3 months online
- Nintendo: Save on consoles and games direct from the brand
- Target: Switch consoles now out of stock, discounts on games
- Walmart: Get a Nintendo Switch with Joy-Cons for $299
Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals: UK
- eBay: Get a Nintendo Switch for £215 with the code MORESAVINGS
- Amazon: Get a Switch, Joy-Cons and Just Dance for £273.99
- Currys: save £18 on a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle
- Ebuyer: Savings across the Nintendo Switch console and game range
- Game: Lots of great Nintendo Switch bundle offers
- Nintendo: Save on consoles and accessories, direct from the brand
- Very: Nintendo Switch OLED with Mario Kart 8 for £339.98
- Virgin: Get a free Switch with an Oppo Find X3 Lite phone contract
In the UK and looking to save big on a Nintendo Switch bundle? The best we know of that's still available comes from Amazon: it brings together a Nintendo Switch, Joy-Cons and Just Dance 2022 for £272.99. That's £35.99 less than it would cost to buy everything separately. If that works for you, then don't hang around, as this deal will only be around for maximum of two days (and may, of course, sell out before that anyway).
America might not be getting the best deals on Nintendo Switch consoles this Cyber Monday weekend, but if you're looking for Nintendo Switch games, there are bargains galore. The biggest discounts are to be found at GameStop, where the offers include Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at just $35 (a $24.99 saving), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $49.94, reduced from $59.99 and a $25 saving on Just Dance 2022, which is now just $24.99. There are plenty more titles at deeply reduced prices, so visit GameStop and see what you need to complete your collection.
We haven't seen much in the way of deals for the Nintendo Switch Lite this Black Friday, especially not in the US. Maybe Cyber Monday will pull a rabbit out of the hat, but so far, shortages in supply means that even Switch Lites at the standard price of $199, such as those we saw at Adorama, have sold out fast, and most remain stubbornly more expensive. Things are better in the UK on this score, with availability much wider, and even some small discounts appearing. The Coral version of the Nintendo Switch Lite has been reduced from £209.99 to £198.36 on Amazon, and the Turquoise version is a few pence cheaper still at £197.99.
The new Nintendo Switch OLED is pretty hard to come by right now, due to problems in the global supply chain. So for retailers even to be selling them in the UK is a minor miracle, let alone offering deals. The best deal is at Curry's, where you can save £18 on a bundle including a Nintendo Switch OLED, Mario Kart Deluxe 8 and a 256GB memory card, which will cost you £369 in total. Runner-up is Very's offer of a Nintendo Switch OLED plus Mario Kart 8 for £339.98, saving you £10. Admittedly, these are not big discounts, but as they're one of the few ways to actually get a Switch OLED at the moment, any saving is to be welcomed in our books.
Welcome to our live blog. We're going to keep updating this page to bring you the very latest news on Nintendo Switch deals, discounts and restocks as they arrive, in the runup to Cyber Monday on Monday 29 November. We'll start by reminding you of the best prices for a new Nintendo Switch right now, on both sides of the Atlantic. The best deal for UK readers is from Shopto on eBay, where you can get a Switch for £240: that's £60 off the standard price. In the States, there aren't any real discounts on the Nintendo Switch alone, but there are a lot of bundles that can save you money overall. Our favourite right now is at Walmart, where you can get a Switch console, Joy-Cons and Mario Kart 8, all for $299.
