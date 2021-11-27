Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday live blog: the best Switch deals live now

We've seen tons of Nintendo Switch deals over Black Friday, the good times are set to keep rolling into Cyber Monday too. From the standard Switch to the Lite to (occasionally) the brand new OLED model, every Switch console has had a look-in, and we're sharing every deal we can find right here.

If it's the OLED model you're after, be warned – these deals are few and far between. In the US it's particularly difficult to get hold of one, although a few flash deals have popped up over the last 48 hours, and we'll be the first to share any more that do. Things are faring a little better in the UK, with plenty of bundle deals available on every Switch model.

To keep up with the deals, scroll down and check out the live feed – and you'll find the highlights just below. And if you're looking for more Black Friday deals, see our Apple Black Friday hub page.

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals: US