Logitech finally announced the iPad mini 6 keyboard I've been waiting for

Apple has produced a few iPad keyboards over the last few years, most notably the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro and iPad Air. And there are also plenty of third party options available for users of other models, like the standard 10th generation iPad. But owners of the iPad mini 6 have been left pretty much in the cold – until now.

Logitech has announced Keys-To-Go 2, the sequel to its ultra-portable keyboard released all the way back in 2015. Thanks to its small size, this was one of the best options available as a companion to the iPad mini – but 'mushy' keys meant it still wasn't an ideal option. That all changes with Keys-To-Go 2, and as a longtime user of the original model, I have high hopes that this could become one of the best iPad mini keyboards.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Keys-To-Go 2 features a built-in cover to protect it from damage or spills, and, even more importantly, scissor keys for a "comfortable, efficient and more precise typing experience". It comes in lilac, pale grey or graphite, and is priced at £79.99 (which means it isn't as cheap as other options on our best keyboards for iPad roundup).

What's exciting about this model, as far as I'm concerned, is that it appears to incorporate proper keys into what a similarly svelte design. I loved the portability of the original Keys-To-Go – when combined with the iPad mini, the total size and weight came to much less than that of any laptop, or indeed iPad with Magic Keyboard. Practically, it's ideal for tossing into a bag, and while I wouldn't use the iPad mini for work, I love using it for creative writing. In short, the Keys-To-Go is made for cafe-based writing sessions.

But those soft-touch keys were always somewhat typo-prone. I've been holding out hope for years that Logitech would update the Keys-To-Go with proper, tactile keys, but with almost a decade since the release of the first model, it wasn't looking likely. Suddenly, finally, my iPad mini might become the ultimate, notebook-sized, tote-able writing companion I've always known it could be.