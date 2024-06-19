Logitech finally announced the iPad mini 6 keyboard I've been waiting for

A proper portable typing experience for the mini at last.

Logitech Keys-To-Go-2
(Image credit: Logitech)

Apple has produced a few iPad keyboards over the last few years, most notably the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro and iPad Air. And there are also plenty of third party options available for users of other models, like the standard 10th generation iPad. But owners of the iPad mini 6 have been left pretty much in the cold – until now.

Logitech has announced Keys-To-Go 2, the sequel to its ultra-portable keyboard released all the way back in 2015. Thanks to its small size, this was one of the best options available as a companion to the iPad mini – but 'mushy' keys meant it still wasn't an ideal option. That all changes with Keys-To-Go 2, and as a longtime user of the original model, I have high hopes that this could become one of the best iPad mini keyboards.

