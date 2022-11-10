Clever LOTR posters cast a spell over the internet

We've seen a lot of poster designs inspired by major franchises, but sometimes we come across one that really stands out. This Lord of the Rings poster is one of those, and it's certainly won people over online.

The three designs, representing Tolkien's trilogy of books (later made into films) is getting a lot of praise on Reddit, and we can see why. Want to make your own? See our pick of the best online poster makers and our favourite poster designs for inspiration.

Designed by Phantom City Collective (opens in new tab), the poster above for Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, was shared to Reddit's r/DesignPorn community to great acclaim. It's a portrait of Gandalf, the Istari wizard, in profile, but look a little more closely and there's a lot more going on.

Gandalf's hat seamlessly forms a mountain, and along the brim marches the fellowship on their quest to Mount Doom. Meanwhile, under Gandalf's hair, Gollum crouches on his shoulder studying the ring on his underground island. "The way the mountain continues and the hair ends is clean," one person wrote on Reddit (opens in new tab). "Phenomenal, I'd love to use that poster for the film," someone else wrote.

The complete trio of Lord of the Rings posters (Image credit: Phantom City Creative at Bottleneck Gallery)

A lot of people want to know where they can buy it, but, alas, the full trio of limited-edition posters has already sold out since going on sale at Bottleneck Gallery (opens in new tab). If you want to turn your own designs into reality, take a look at our pick of the best graphic design software. You might also want to follow (or not) this hilarious movie poster template.

